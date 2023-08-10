There are three contests on today's WNBA schedule, including the Minnesota Lynx playing the Indiana Fever.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Indiana Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx take to the home court of the Fever on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • IND Record: 7-22
  • MIN Record: 14-15
  • IND Stats: 79.8 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
  • MIN Stats: 79.9 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

  • IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.2 APG)
  • MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -3
  • MIN Odds to Win: -163
  • IND Odds to Win: +135
  • Total: 162.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury host the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

Records and Stats

  • PHO Record: 8-20
  • CON Record: 21-7
  • PHO Stats: 77.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
  • CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.0 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

  • PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.1 APG)
  • CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -8
  • CON Odds to Win: -385
  • PHO Odds to Win: +290
  • Total: 160.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Seattle Storm play host to the Atlanta Dream

The Dream hit the road the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • SEA Record: 7-21
  • ATL Record: 15-13
  • SEA Stats: 78.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)
  • ATL Stats: 83.7 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

  • SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)
  • ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -5.5
  • ATL Odds to Win: -228
  • SEA Odds to Win: +183
  • Total: 165.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.