The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .247 with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

Castro will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.

In 57.0% of his 86 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 4.7% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.3% of his games this year, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.4% of his games this year (33 of 86), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .235 AVG .257 .321 OBP .337 .420 SLG .345 14 XBH 8 3 HR 2 15 RBI 10 34/12 K/BB 41/12 13 SB 13

Tigers Pitching Rankings