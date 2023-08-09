The Minnesota Twins (60-55) and the Detroit Tigers (50-63) will match up on Wednesday, August 9 at Comerica Park, with Bailey Ober pitching for the Twins and Alex Faedo toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-160). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-5, 3.21 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 46 out of the 76 games, or 60.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a record of 18-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 36, or 39.6%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 20-25 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Wallner 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Max Kepler 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Willi Castro 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

