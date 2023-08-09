Javier Baez and Max Kepler will hit the field when the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins meet on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 155 total home runs.

Minnesota's .415 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Twins rank 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (510 total runs).

The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (6-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Ober has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Ober is trying to collect his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Eduardo Rodríguez

