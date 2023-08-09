Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (60-55) against the Detroit Tigers (50-63) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound, while Alex Faedo (2-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 46, or 60.5%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 18-14, a 56.2% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 510 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

