Ryan Jeffers -- hitting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .291 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Jeffers will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with four homers in his last games.

Jeffers has had a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .333 AVG .253 .429 OBP .349 .595 SLG .432 11 XBH 9 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 33/10 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings