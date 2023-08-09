On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (.190 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .169 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 34 of 88 games this year (38.6%), including six multi-hit games (6.8%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (18.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had an RBI in 19 games this season (21.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.4%.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .169 AVG .169 .285 OBP .299 .373 SLG .476 13 XBH 14 5 HR 12 13 RBI 19 60/18 K/BB 62/22 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings