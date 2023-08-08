Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Castro is batting .278 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 48 of 85 games this year (56.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.6%).
- He has homered in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 85), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has an RBI in 20 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (38.8%), including five games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.235
|AVG
|.257
|.321
|OBP
|.340
|.420
|SLG
|.340
|14
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|10
|34/12
|K/BB
|41/12
|13
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.