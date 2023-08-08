Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will see Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have put together a 46-29 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.3% of those games).

Minnesota has a 44-28 record (winning 61.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Twins have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has played in 114 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-54-6).

The Twins are 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 27-30 27-23 33-30 47-41 13-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.