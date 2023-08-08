Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (60-54) and Detroit Tigers (49-63) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 8.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (5-4) for the Twins and Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 46 (61.3%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 44-28 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 510 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule