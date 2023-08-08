Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .234 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 28 of 40 games this season (70.0%) Polanco has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.256
|AVG
|.206
|.297
|OBP
|.289
|.523
|SLG
|.279
|13
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/5
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Rodriguez (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.96 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
