Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Tigers on August 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Monday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (6-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 23rd start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.01), 16th in WHIP (1.121), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|5.2
|8
|7
|7
|7
|3
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 87 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 48 RBI.
- He's slashed .221/.295/.381 so far this season.
- Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a walk and three RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has put up 94 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .227/.306/.399 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 90 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .223/.262/.325 slash line on the year.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 6
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.