Carlos Correa and Javier Baez will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Tigers have +140 odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 45-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.8% of those games).

Minnesota has a 14-12 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 62.3% chance to win.

Minnesota has played in 113 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-54-6).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 26-30 27-23 32-30 47-41 12-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.