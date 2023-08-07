Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (59-54) and the Detroit Tigers (49-62) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 7.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (6-6) for the Twins and Joey Wentz (2-9) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 45 out of the 74 games, or 60.8%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 26 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 14-12 in those contests.

The Twins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 501 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Twins Schedule