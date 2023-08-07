On Monday, Kyle Farmer (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.

Farmer has had a hit in 40 of 76 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.5%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (38.2%), including three multi-run games (3.9%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .250 AVG .245 .328 OBP .289 .371 SLG .396 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 34/8 K/BB 28/6 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings