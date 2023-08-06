Billy Horschel is the current leader (+185) at the 2023 Wyndham Championship after three rounds of play.

Wyndham Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards

Wyndham Championship Best Odds to Win

Billy Horschel

Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET

1:55 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-18)

1st (-18) Odds to Win: +185

Horschel Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 4 1 16th Round 2 62 -8 7 1 1st Round 3 63 -7 7 0 3rd

Lucas Glover

Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET

1:55 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-18)

1st (-18) Odds to Win: +200

Glover Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -4 5 1 7th Round 2 64 -6 7 1 5th Round 3 62 -8 9 1 1st

Russell Henley

Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-17)

3rd (-17) Odds to Win: +225

Henley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 6 0 1st Round 2 66 -4 5 1 16th Round 3 65 -5 6 1 6th

Byeong-Hun An

Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-15)

4th (-15) Odds to Win: +1200

An Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 8 1 2nd Round 2 67 -3 3 2 28th Round 3 65 -5 6 1 6th

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET Current Rank: 21st (-7)

21st (-7) Odds to Win: +1800

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -4 6 2 7th Round 2 66 -4 4 2 16th Round 3 71 +1 3 4 57th

Wyndham Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Stephan Jaeger 5th (-13) +4000 Andrew Putnam 43rd (-4) +5000 Brandon Wu 34th (-5) +6600 Martin Laird 43rd (-4) +6600 Nicolai Hojgaard 21st (-7) +9000 Tyler Duncan 34th (-5) +10000 Sam Ryder 34th (-5) +10000 Troy Merritt 21st (-7) +10000 Nate Lashley 51st (-3) +12500 David Lipsky 56th (-2) +12500

