Twins vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (58-54) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 2:10 PM on August 6.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-5) to the mound, while Dallas Keuchel will get the nod for the Twins.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Twins
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Twins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Twins have come away with 13 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (496 total), Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Twins have the fourth-best ERA (3.83) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Miles Mikolas
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Wentz
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Reese Olson
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Tarik Skubal
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.