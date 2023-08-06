Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (58-54) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 2:10 PM on August 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-5) to the mound, while Dallas Keuchel will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Twins have come away with 13 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (496 total), Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Twins have the fourth-best ERA (3.83) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule