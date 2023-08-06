Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .220 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with three homers.
  • In 52.2% of his games this year (48 of 92), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has driven home a run in 23 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 44
.232 AVG .206
.264 OBP .273
.465 SLG .405
15 XBH 13
9 HR 6
21 RBI 15
53/5 K/BB 44/10
5 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.