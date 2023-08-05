After the first round of the Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson is currently 16th with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on Webb Simpson at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Webb Simpson Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Simpson has shot below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Simpson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Simpson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Simpson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 43 -1 256 0 8 0 1 $591,691

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Simpson has seven top-10 finishes, with five of them being top-five finishes, in his past 12 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 14th.

Simpson has made the cut in 11 of his past 12 appearances at this tournament.

Simpson finished 16th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,011.

The average course Simpson has played in the past year (7,230 yards) is 99 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Simpson's Last Time Out

Simpson shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 20th percentile of the field.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 13th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Simpson shot better than 74% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.51.

Simpson shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Simpson recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Simpson's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

At that most recent outing, Simpson had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Simpson finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Simpson finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Simpson Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Simpson's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

