Twins vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (57-54) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (6-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 73 times and won 44, or 60.3%, of those games.
- Minnesota has entered 30 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 16-14 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 61.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 484 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|@ Royals
|L 2-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Miles Mikolas
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Wentz
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Reese Olson
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Tarik Skubal
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.