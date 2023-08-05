The Wyndham Championship is in progress, and after the second round Nicolai Hojgaard is in 12th place at -6.

Looking to bet on Nicolai Hojgaard at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Hojgaard has finished below par 11 times and scored 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hojgaard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hojgaard has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Hojgaard has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 22 -7 260 0 8 1 2 $1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Hojgaard finished 12th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,015.

Courses that Hojgaard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,392 yards, 261 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard finished in the 63rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 63rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Hojgaard was better than just 13% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Hojgaard recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Hojgaard recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Hojgaard's five birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last tournament, Hojgaard's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Hojgaard finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hojgaard finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Hojgaard Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hojgaard's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

