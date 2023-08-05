The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Wallner has gotten a hit in 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in six games this year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (15.4%).

In 12 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .310 AVG .161 .453 OBP .257 .643 SLG .387 6 XBH 3 4 HR 2 8 RBI 4 15/6 K/BB 11/3 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings