How to Watch the Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Merrill Kelly will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 144 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 15th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.
- The Twins are 25th in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 481 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.179).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- Ober has collected 11 quality starts this season.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season heading into this outing.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Matt Manning
|8/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Reese Olson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.