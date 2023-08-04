Twins vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (56-54) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (9-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 43 (59.7%) of those contests.
- This season Minnesota has won 38 of its 65 games, or 58.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored 481 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|@ Royals
|L 10-7
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|L 2-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Miles Mikolas
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Matt Manning
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Reese Olson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.