Friday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (56-54) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (9-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 43 (59.7%) of those contests.

This season Minnesota has won 38 of its 65 games, or 58.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 481 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule