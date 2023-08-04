The Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) and Detroit Tigers (48-60) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series victory over the Yankees, and the Tigers a series split with the Pirates.

The Rays will call on Zack Littell (1-2) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-4).

Rays vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (1-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-4, 4.71 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays' Littell (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 4.85 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .310.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Olson is trying to collect his second quality start of the year.

Olson will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.5 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 outings this season.

