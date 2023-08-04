The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .254.

Wallner has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (20.0%).

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (20.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.0% of his games this year, Wallner has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (48.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .325 AVG .161 .449 OBP .257 .675 SLG .387 6 XBH 3 4 HR 2 8 RBI 4 13/5 K/BB 11/3 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings