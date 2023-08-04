Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Byron Buxton (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (63) this season while batting .207 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Buxton enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .412.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 51.8% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this year, Buxton has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.216
|AVG
|.197
|.279
|OBP
|.310
|.506
|SLG
|.359
|19
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|13
|55/13
|K/BB
|54/22
|4
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
