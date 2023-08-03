Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Willi Castro and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .245 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Castro has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.0% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has an RBI in 19 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (36.3%), including five multi-run games (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.231
|AVG
|.255
|.328
|OBP
|.333
|.407
|SLG
|.336
|12
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|10
|30/12
|K/BB
|40/10
|12
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5, the lefty tossed a third of an inning against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 6.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.