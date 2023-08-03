The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar hit the field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Busch Stadium.

The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +125. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 59.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (42-29).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Minnesota has a 23-17 record (winning 57.5% of its games).

The Twins have a 60% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 109 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-51-6).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 25-30 26-23 29-30 44-41 11-12

