Twins vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (55-54) at 7:45 PM ET (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Matthew Liberatore (1-3) for the Cardinals.
Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Twins 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Twins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Cardinals
|Twins vs Cardinals Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 42, or 59.2%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 34-23 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 476 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Royals
|L 8-5
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|L 10-7
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|L 2-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Miles Mikolas
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Matt Manning
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.