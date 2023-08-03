Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, Michael A. Taylor (.320 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .218 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 50.6% of his games this year (45 of 89), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (11.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 28.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.231
|AVG
|.203
|.264
|OBP
|.267
|.433
|SLG
|.382
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|12
|51/5
|K/BB
|44/9
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Liberatore (1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went a third of an inning, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
