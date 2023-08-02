The St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) host the Minnesota Twins (55-53) at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (9-7) for the Twins and Dakota Hudson (1-0) for the Cardinals.

Twins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (9-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (1-0, 4.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (9-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 4.06 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Ryan has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

The Cardinals will look to Hudson (1-0) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

He has a 4.19 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .300 against him over his seven games this season.

