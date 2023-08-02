Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Cardinals on August 2, 2023
The Minnesota Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Nolan Arenado and others in this matchup.
Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175)
Ryan Stats
- Joe Ryan (9-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- In 21 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|3.2
|7
|4
|4
|7
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|10
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|5.1
|5
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|10
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (85 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .226/.301/.394 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has recorded 63 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .207/.294/.438 so far this season.
- Buxton heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 111 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.327/.505 on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has put up 114 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .280/.368/.464 so far this year.
- Goldschmidt heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with two walks and an RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
