Joe Ryan will toe the rubber for the Minnesota Twins (55-53) on Wednesday, August 2 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61), who will answer with Dakota Hudson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Twins are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+115). A 9-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Twins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (9-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (1-0, 4.19 ERA)

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 42, or 60%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 26-21 (winning 55.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 6-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Max Kepler - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

