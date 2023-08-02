The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .282 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Jeffers will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 in his last outings.

In 31 of 56 games this year (55.4%) Jeffers has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (23.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.4%).

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (33.9%), including four games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .312 AVG .256 .418 OBP .360 .506 SLG .384 8 XBH 7 3 HR 2 5 RBI 11 25/11 K/BB 31/10 1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings