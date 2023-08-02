On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .217 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 44 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 11 games this year, he has homered (12.5%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has an RBI in 20 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (28.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .231 AVG .200 .264 OBP .265 .433 SLG .383 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 19 RBI 12 51/5 K/BB 44/9 5 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings