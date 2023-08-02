Max Kepler -- hitting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

In 41 of 78 games this year (52.6%) Kepler has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (19.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.1% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 43 .246 AVG .221 .305 OBP .287 .415 SLG .463 10 XBH 16 5 HR 10 18 RBI 21 30/10 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings