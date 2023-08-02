Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 2
Kyle Farmer and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .258 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 54.8% of his 73 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has had an RBI in 17 games this season (23.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.252
|AVG
|.265
|.331
|OBP
|.305
|.374
|SLG
|.429
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|34/8
|K/BB
|26/6
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Hudson (1-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
