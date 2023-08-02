On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 63 hits, which ranks first among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .207 with 35 extra-base hits.

Buxton is batting .412 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 51.8% of his games this season (44 of 85), with multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (28.2%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 of 85 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .216 AVG .197 .279 OBP .310 .506 SLG .359 19 XBH 16 14 HR 3 29 RBI 13 55/13 K/BB 54/22 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings