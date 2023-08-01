Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (54-53) will face off against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Twins (-130). The game's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.13 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-6, 4.38 ERA)

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 69 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 33-23 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (58.9% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-5 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Cardinals have won eight of 20 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Max Kepler 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

