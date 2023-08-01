Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (19.5%), homering in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (29 of 77), with two or more runs eight times (10.4%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|42
|.246
|AVG
|.221
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.415
|SLG
|.469
|10
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|21
|30/10
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.304 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
