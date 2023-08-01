The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (19.5%), homering in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (29 of 77), with two or more runs eight times (10.4%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 42 .246 AVG .221 .305 OBP .288 .415 SLG .469 10 XBH 16 5 HR 10 18 RBI 21 30/10 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings