DeWanna Bonner will lead the Connecticut Sun (18-7) into a matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) one game after scoring 31 points in an 87-83 loss to the Lynx. The game is on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota scores only 1.6 more points per game (80.5) than Connecticut gives up to opponents (78.9).

Minnesota's 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than Connecticut has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

This season, the Lynx have a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 31.4% from three-point distance this season. That's only 0.1 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (31.3%).

The Lynx have a 9-4 record when the team hits more than 31.3% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at around the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.6 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

While the Lynx are scoring 80.5 points per game in 2023, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 82 a contest.

While Minnesota is ceding 85.3 points per game in 2023, it has been worse in its past 10 games, allowing 87.5 points per contest.

In their previous 10 games, the Lynx are sinking 6.8 three-pointers per contest, 0.2 more than their season average (6.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (33.3%) compared to their season average (31.4%).

Lynx Injuries