The Minnesota Lynx (13-13) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they ready for a Tuesday, August 1 matchup with the Connecticut Sun (18-7) at Mohegan Sun Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

On Sunday when these squads last met, the Lynx bested the Sun 87-83.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Napheesa Collier Out Right Ankle 21.8 7.9 2.5 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Lynx Player Leaders

Kayla McBride gives the Lynx 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. She also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz is putting up 6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 47.7% of her shots from the field.

Diamond Miller is putting up 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 41.3% of her shots from the field.

Lindsay Allen paces the Lynx in assists (4.3 per game), and puts up 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -10.5 162.5

