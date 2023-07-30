You can see player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals prior to their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 84 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashed .228/.304/.399 so far this season.

Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .174 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has recorded 61 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .206/.295/.436 so far this year.

Buxton enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 111 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.302/.467 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 29 4-for-5 2 1 3 9 0 vs. Twins Jul. 28 4-for-5 2 1 6 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 90 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 44 runs.

He's slashed .249/.289/.434 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Twins Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 at Guardians Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

