Kansas City Royals (31-75) will square off against the Minnesota Twins (54-52) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Bobby Witt Jr. will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

The favored Twins have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +145. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (2-5, 4.62 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (3-5, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Twins and Royals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-175), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Twins are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 68 times and won 41, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Twins have a 12-8 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 93 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (30.1%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 12-34 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Jorge Polanco 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.