Ryan Yarbrough will be starting for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 140 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .413 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (469 total runs).

The Twins' .315 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

Twins batters strike out 10.4 times per game, the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.185).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Maeda is looking for his third straight quality start.

Maeda will look to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Montgomery 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson

