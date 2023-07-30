Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (54-52) and the Kansas City Royals (31-75) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.
The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (2-5) versus the Royals and Ryan Yarbrough (3-5).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Royals Player Props
|Twins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Royals
|Twins vs Royals Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 68 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Minnesota has won 12 of its 20 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 469 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|L 8-5
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|L 10-7
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jack Flaherty
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Miles Mikolas
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.