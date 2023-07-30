Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (18-6) take on Kayla McBride and the Minnesota Lynx (12-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Sunday, July 30 at 1:00 PM ET.
Connecticut enters this matchup after an 88-83 win against Dallas. The Sun's leading scorer was Bonner, who wound up with 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Led by McBride (26 PTS, 78.6 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Diamond Miller (22 PTS, 40 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT), Minnesota ended its last matchup winning 88-83 against New York.
Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Sun (-900 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+600 to win)
- What's the spread?: Sun (-11.5)
- What's the over/under?: 160.5
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS
Lynx Season Stats
- The Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80.2 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (85.4).
- Minnesota grabs 34.6 rebounds per game and concede 34.6 boards, ranking sixth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.
- With 18.8 assists per game, the Lynx are eighth in the league.
- In terms of turnovers, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in committing them (13.1 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (12.8 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Lynx are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.4%.
- Defensively, Minnesota is worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9.4. It is ninth in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.9%.
Lynx Home/Away Splits
- The Lynx average 80.8 points per game at home, 1.3 more than on the road (79.5). Defensively they allow 86.8 per game, 3.2 more than away (83.6).
- At home, Minnesota pulls down 34.2 rebounds per game, one fewer than on the road (35.2). The team allows 33.5 rebounds per game at home, 2.6 fewer than on the road (36.1).
- This year the Lynx are picking up more assists at home (19.5 per game) than away (17.9).
- Minnesota commits more turnovers per game at home (13.6) than on the road (12.5), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12.7) than on the road (12.8).
- At home the Lynx make 6.5 treys per game, 0.2 less than away (6.7). They shoot 31.6% from beyond the arc at home, 0.4% higher than on the road (31.2%).
- Minnesota gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.8) than on the road (10.3), and allows the same 3-point percentage at home as on the road (35.9%).
Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Lynx have been underdogs in 17 games this season and won seven (41.2%) of those contests.
- This season, the Lynx have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +600 on the moneyline.
- Minnesota's record against the spread is 12-12-0.
- Minnesota has won once ATS (1-4) as a 11.5-point underdog or more this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Lynx.
