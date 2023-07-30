Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Mariners) he went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Royals Player Props
|Twins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Royals
|Twins vs Royals Odds
|Twins vs Royals Prediction
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .218 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 86 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.6% of those games.
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has an RBI in 20 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 86 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.231
|AVG
|.202
|.264
|OBP
|.270
|.433
|SLG
|.395
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|12
|51/5
|K/BB
|42/9
|5
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.