Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Matt Wallner -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has two doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .254.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in eight of 21 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|.325
|AVG
|.105
|.449
|OBP
|.227
|.675
|SLG
|.105
|6
|XBH
|0
|4
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|0
|13/5
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
